i-SPEED 230 high speed high resolution cameras

I would like to enquire about Scitech

Scitech introduces the i-SPEED 230 high-speed cameras from iX Camera, offering high resolution images in a lightweight and compact package.

i-SPEED 230 high speed cameras can capture 2,500 fps at 1280 x 864 resolution, with a maximum frame rate of 225,000 fps at lower resolutions in the 420 to 700 nm spectral range. The camera features a 13.7 µm pixel, a sensor diagonal of 21.15 mm and RJ45 connector, and is available in colour or monochrome models.

The high speed camera is designed for automotive crash testing, material strain testing, manufacturing and scientific research applications, delivering outstanding image quality.

i-SPEED 230 combines a small form factor with a lightweight body (approx. 500g without lens) for easy integration into assembly lines and laboratory testing areas. It is certified to 100 G shock and 20 G vibration protection and is GenICam compliant.

Lens options include C Mount and FG Mount. The camera has multiple triggering capabilities and easy to use i-SPEED 230 Control software.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.