Search
Home > Hyperion hyperspectral imaging systems for food inspections
Related Supplier News
Dual selective plane illumination microscopy for cleared tissue
Dual selective plane illumination ...
Scitech presents the ct-dSPIM designed to image various cleared tissue samples from whole mouse brains as well as slices of cleared tissue.
Scientifica’s new MDU XL for multiphoton imaging
Scientifica’s new MDU XL for multiphoton ...
Scitech presents the MDU XL, a new multiphoton detection unit from Scientifica designed for multiphoton imaging in deep, scattering tissue.
Acquifer HSC imaging machine for high content screening
Acquifer HSC imaging machine for ...
Scitech presents the HSC imaging machine, a smart image acquisition system designed for easy, precise and robust high content screening applications.

Hyperion hyperspectral imaging systems for food inspections

By Scitech 30 November 2018
Supplier News
article image Hyperspectral imaging is used to effectively determine many parameters of fruit and vegetable quality
logo
03 9480 4999

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Hyperspectral imaging (HSI) technology is increasingly being used as a dynamic analytical tool for food inspection. HSI creates a spatial map of spectral features that enables the identification of material components and their spatial distributions. Being a non-destructive and non-contact technique with the ability to simultaneously determine several parameters in real time, hyperspectral imaging has become particularly successful in the space of food assessment.

Scitech presents the Hyperion hyperspectral imaging system from Camlin Photonics, a complete end-to-end solution for making robust, reliable, accurate and repeatable hyperspectral measurements that are easily adaptable to a wide variety of processes and applications. Hyperion provides users with an all-in-one system that can measure, display, prepare calibration models and analyse HSI data, with a clearly defined workflow.

Hyperspectral imaging is widely used in food assessment and inspection applications including effectively determining many parameters of fruit and vegetable quality such as the presence of bruises or damage, pH, soluble solids, as well as the colour and appearance of skin; measuring cereals and other grains to identify a number of key characteristics such as size, shape, colour and appearance; investigating the chemical composition of kernels and oils; and measuring chemical composition of dairy products.

Hyperspectral imaging is also applied to different red meat species to predict freshness, assess tenderness, and determine fat, protein, collagen, and water levels as well as colour, drip loss, and pH. The technology can also be adapted to predict the freshness of fish by analysing the effects of storage conditions and storage times, chilling and freezing, blood and melanin spots, and amino and fatty acids, as well as detect the presence of bones in fillets.

Additionally, hyperspectral imaging can be used to strengthen high speed sorting and grading as it allows for the excellent determination of substandard products, contamination, presence of foreign bodies and defects.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.

Visit Website

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Food Inspections Imaging Systems Food Inspection Systems