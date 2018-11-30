Hyperion hyperspectral imaging systems for food inspections

Hyperspectral imaging (HSI) technology is increasingly being used as a dynamic analytical tool for food inspection. HSI creates a spatial map of spectral features that enables the identification of material components and their spatial distributions. Being a non-destructive and non-contact technique with the ability to simultaneously determine several parameters in real time, hyperspectral imaging has become particularly successful in the space of food assessment.

Being a non-destructive and non-contact technique with the ability to simultaneously determine several parameters in real time, hyperspectral imaging has become particularly successful in the space of food assessment.

Hyperspectral imaging is widely used in food assessment and inspection applications including effectively determining many parameters of fruit and vegetable quality such as the presence of bruises or damage, pH, soluble solids, as well as the colour and appearance of skin; measuring cereals and other grains to identify a number of key characteristics such as size, shape, colour and appearance; investigating the chemical composition of kernels and oils; and measuring chemical composition of dairy products.

Hyperspectral imaging is also applied to different red meat species to predict freshness, assess tenderness, and determine fat, protein, collagen, and water levels as well as colour, drip loss, and pH. The technology can also be adapted to predict the freshness of fish by analysing the effects of storage conditions and storage times, chilling and freezing, blood and melanin spots, and amino and fatty acids, as well as detect the presence of bones in fillets.

Additionally, hyperspectral imaging can be used to strengthen high speed sorting and grading as it allows for the excellent determination of substandard products, contamination, presence of foreign bodies and defects.

