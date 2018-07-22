Search
Holotomography and 3D fluorescence imaging in one microscope

By Scitech 22 July 2018
article image Tomocube HT-2 microscope
Scitech presents the HT-2 from Tomocube designed to combine both holotomography and 3D fluorescence imaging into one microscope.

The HT-2 facilitates three-dimensional fluorescence and optical diffraction tomography of live cells using structured illumination with minimal stress on cells. This technology expands the use of the microscope to a variety of previously unexplored applications in the fields of bioscience and life science, enabling researchers and clinicians to break into new frontiers of knowledge, diagnosis and disease treatment.

The HT-2 is able to achieve label-free imaging of cells and allows users to conduct long-term tracking of specific areas within live cells. It has the capacity to deliver correlative analysis in 2D, 3D and 4D with HT and fluorescence images, and incorporates a customisable three-channel LED light source (385 nm, 470 nm, 570 nm). HT-2 generates Z-stack images with a motorised Z-drive (step resolution: 150nm).

Benefits of Tomocube HT-2 microscopes:

Correlative microscopy in one instrument

HT-2 provides high-quality 3D images of both holotomography and 3D fluorescence for each sample.

Quantitative data marked with fluorescence

HT-2 provides morphological (volume, surface area, projection area, sphericity and ellipticity), chemical (dry mass, concentration) and mechanical (cell deformability) properties of cells with 3D refractive index (RI) tomogram. The fluorescence image also provides information about molecular specificity.

Live cell molecular and holographic imaging with minimal stress on cells

Simultaneous measurement capability of time-lapse 3D RI tomography and fluorescence image allows long-time tracking of specific targets in live cells. The fluorescence image provides the position of specific target organelles or structures in live cell, and consecutive measurements of time-lapse 3D RI tomography enable the monitoring of cells and their structures with minimal stress.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.

