HIVE high speed centralised data repository for imaging and microscopy

Scitech introduces a new modular system from German company Acquifer, designed for critical data handling tasks in imaging and microscopy applications.

HIVE from Acquifer is a high speed centralised data repository that eliminates the need to constantly move or duplicate data sets in processing and analysis workflows.

HIVE’s modular design integrates high speed processing, visualisation, remote access, project management, flexibility, data security, scalability and ease of use in one unit. More modules can be added to meet higher requirements for storage, processing power or dedicated network bandwidth.

HIVE is designed for use in microscopy facilities using light sheet microscopes, laser scanning confocal microscopes, spinning disk microscopes, image analysis workstations as well as screening labs. This system is optimised for three key data handling tasks in imaging and microscopy applications: computation, networking and storage.

HIVE’s three modules include:

HIVE Core for Data Processing

Features high-performance CPU and GPU for high quality image processing and analysis; includes 10TB data safe storage with RAID5.

HIVE Net for Networking and Security

Features an integrated Software Defined Network (SDN) router to create a secure HIVE network for hosting the connected devices; includes 10Gbit/s 12-port network switch with a 240GB/s backbone to ensure reliable exchange of large data sets.

HIVE Data for Storage

Features a data repository offering RAID6 secure data storage with fast access to large data; the resilient, user-friendly and open design allows for easy upscaling of storage volume.

Please visit Scitech for customised HIVE solutions or call (03) 9480 4999.