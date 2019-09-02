Highly sensitive Nuvu HNu1024 EMCCD cameras for low light imaging

Scitech introduces the HNu1024 by Nuvu Cameras, the latest range of highly sensitive EMCCD cameras on the market.

The new Nuvu EMCCD cameras allow individual photons to be observed at high frame rates up to 20 MHz in full frame with an astoundingly high SNR. With a background noise below 0.001 e/pix/frame as well as an EM peaking at 5000, these cameras can be applied to several biomedical research fields to study phenomena that have never been examined with such precision, sensitivity and reliability.

The Nuvu HNu1024 EMCCD camera is now the camera of choice for ultra low light applications including fluorescence and bioluminescence imaging, FRET and BRET imaging, small animal imaging, spectroscopy, super-resolution microscopy, as well as clinical applications such as nuclear medicine, fluorescence guided surgery, multimodal imaging and Cerenkov luminescence imaging.

With Nuvu Cameras technology, the HNu1024 EMCCD camera provides top quality optics to deliver superior quantum efficiency of >90% at 600 nm, intuitive NuPixel software for control, acquisition and analysis, a variety of drivers for third-party software, as well as a software development kit (SDK) for maximum customisability.

The HNu1024 EMCCD camera also has the lowest clock-induced charges (CIC) levels giving rise to highest SNR as a result of this lowering of the CIC, the dominant noise source of EMCCD technology. Patented technology optimised for true photon counting enables both linear and photon counting modes in EM operation. The high SNR is thanks to stabilised on-chip thermoelectric cooling down to -80 ± 0.01 °C by air for minimal background signal.

Communication interface is via PCIe Camera Link (min. 4X) or GigE Vision (Gigabit Ethernet) and the operating system is Windows (XP, 7 & 10) or Linux.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.