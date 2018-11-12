High-speed Pixelink industrial cameras with Navitar high magnification imaging lens

I would like to enquire about Scitech

Scitech announces that the proven high-speed USB 3.0 Pixelink industrial cameras have been paired with Navitar high magnification imaging lens systems to meet the needs of demanding machine vision applications.

Navitar and Pixelink have simplified the lens and camera selection process by pairing the Resolv4K, 12X Zoom and Zoom 6000 lens systems from Navitar with Pixelink PL-D CMOS cameras for high-resolution, low-noise digital imaging solutions.

The Navitar Resolv4K lens offers superior visible wavelength axial colour correction and increased wavelengths for zoom and fixed field of view applications. Intricately designed lens attachments give users the best of both worlds; the low mag end of zoom gives wide fields of view with no sacrifice in MTF or loss of illumination, while the high mag end delivers microscope objective like resolution at extremely long working distances.

The Navitar 12X Zoom lens is ideal for high magnification applications requiring optimal balance between optical performance and a large zoom range. The 12X offers unmatched edge flatness and clarity, incredible 12X (0.58-7X) magnification, and increased resolution with 0.004-0.550 N.A.

The Navitar Zoom 6000 is a modular zoom lens system configurable for any application. With a dynamic magnification range of 0.09-393.80X, working distances starting at 13mm, and field coverage of 0.01-182.72 mm, the Zoom 6000 offers incredible versatility, high contrast images and vivid colours. The user can add infinity corrected objective lenses to achieve unmatched edge flatness and clarity.

