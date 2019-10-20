High speed 5000 FPS terahertz imaging scanners for conveyors

Scitech introduces a new high-speed terahertz imaging scanner from TeraSense designed for simple integration into conveyor systems. Delivering an unprecedented imaging speed of 5000 frames per second, the new terahertz imaging scanner features a separate control unit and customisation options that allow for greater flexibility for OEM developers.

TeraSense’s new imaging scanners are ideal for non-destructive testing (NDT) and quality control (QC) in a broad range of industrial applications.

The terahertz imaging scanner consists of two parts – a linear terahertz imaging camera and a 300 GHz terahertz generator – both optimised and synchronised to each other. The camera pixel size determines an image resolution of 1.5mm, which exceeds the requirements of most industrial applications.

A key benefit of the TeraSense terahertz imaging technology is its high sensitivity to multiple features and inclusions in the volume of non-metallic materials (ceramics, plastics, wood), which makes it suitable for evaluation of density and humidity variations in pressed powders such as 'green tiles' and kiln fired tiles in the ceramic industry; or pills, caplets and tablets in the pharmaceutical industry among others.

