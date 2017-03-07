Search
Handheld hyperspectral imager for high performance real time imaging

By Scitech 07 March 2017
Supplier News
article image BaySpec Compact OCI-2000 snapshot hyperspectral imager
03 9480 4999

Scitech presents the new BaySpec Compact OCI-2000 snapshot hyperspectral imager designed to deliver high performance hyperspectral/ multispectral real-time imaging in a compact handheld form.

Weighing only 363 grams, the lightweight handheld imager acquires full, VIS-NIR hyperspectral/ multispectral data with high spectral resolution in one snapshot.

Key features of the new BaySpec Compact OCI-2000 snapshot hyperspectral imagers include wide range of objective lenses for wide angle to close-up views; LED backlit high-resolution touchscreen display; ideal for handheld, field based imaging requiring fast acquisition speeds; spectral range of 600-1000nm depending on objective lens used; ~32 spectral bands; spectral resolution < 10 nm; continuous hyperspectral data capturing at video rates; no scanning required; and scalable to low cost, high volume production.

The BaySpec Compact OCI-2000 snapshot hyperspectral imager finds application in airborne mini UAV, remote sensing, anti-counterfeiting, handheld spectroscopy, pharmaceuticals, security, counterfeit detection and OEM systems.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.

