Grundium Ocus portable whole slide imaging microscopes

By Scitech 30 May 2019
Supplier News
article image Grundium Ocus portable whole slide imaging microscope
Scitech presents the Grundium Ocus, a portable whole slide imaging microscope that eliminates the need for physical slide transfers between the clinic and the laboratory. Representing a great innovation in digital pathology, the Grundium Ocus enables live telepathology consultations between surgeons and pathologists.

Featuring a compact size, the Grundium Ocus portable whole slide imaging microscope is affordable enough to be on every medical professional's desk.

Key features include 6MP image sensor; compact and lightweight design allowing easy portability; wireless connectivity enabling telepathology practically anywhere on the planet; simple operation; 500 Gb internal hard drive; automated X Y stage - Full (1" X 3") slide scanning; and overview image option allowing automated trimming of areas to be scanned that are adjustable by the user.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.

