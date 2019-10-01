Global Laser’s laser diode modules and solutions

I would like to enquire about Scitech

Global Laser is a specialist designer and manufacturer of laser diode modules covering a wide range of applications.

Available from Scitech , Global Laser’s wide range of OEM, high performance, high reliability laser products find use within many niche applications including machine vision, alignment, medical, measurement, positioning, scientific and military.

These can be further classified as agricultural, bar code reading, biomedical, blood analysis, break beam systems, data transmission, display and entertainment, free space communication, fluid measurement, illumination, infrared surveillance, inspection, laboratory use, laser measurement, laser scanner, laser sight, lumber scanning, machine vision, manufacturing control, materials processing, metrology, non-contact measuring devices, optical disc mastering, particle counting, PCB inspection, radiography, range finding, retinal scanning, screen printing, triangulation, weapons simulation and 3D scanning.

A wide range of standard products is available including Red, Green, Blue, and Infrared wavelengths with powers up to 200mW. Optical outputs include elliptical and circular spots, lines, crosses and diffractive optics. The in-built control electronics provide excellent power stability over time and temperature as well as a range of modulation features that are unmatched on the marketplace.

Global Laser also offers customisation for specific applications. To date, the company has produced more than 25,000 product variations to meet specific requirements. In-house facilities include a machine workshop for customised housing prototyping, and a fully equipped laboratory with a wide range of test equipment for laser beam profiling, wavelength measurement and power setting.

The customisation service allows Global Laser to respond rapidly to customer requests, with a technically efficient and cost effective solution that shortens time to market for customers.

Global Laser offers a range of accessories to complement the extensive portfolio of laser diode modules. Also available are a full line of mounts, brackets, rails, cables, power supplies, laser drive electronics and laser safety glasses.

Global Laser is an ISO9001:2015 quality endorsed company, providing the assurance of product quality, consistency and reliability.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.