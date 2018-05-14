Search
DAGE IR-2000 infrared monochrome video camera

By Scitech 14 May 2018
Supplier News
article image DAGE IR-2000 infrared monochrome video camera
Scitech introduces a new infrared monochrome video camera that represents the future of IR imaging.

The IR 2000 CMOS real-time monochrome camera from DAGE-MTI is the new and improved digital version of the IR-1000, completely fine-tuned for applications that require fast response and high sensitivity in both visible and NIR (up to 1100nm) ranges. Capable of operating in brightfield and fluorescence, the DAGE IR-2000 is recommended for applications in the fields of microscopy and electrophysiology.

Key features of the DAGE IR-2000 infrared monochrome video cameras include capacity to function at 30 fps (including adjustable frame rates and resolution) at a resolution of up 4K Ultra HD; ability to operate in either auto-mode or manual mode to maximise user-defined customisation; intuitive and user-friendly IR-Capture software saving images at the click of a button; useful on-screen tools such as overlays and measurements; and digital zoom function enabling instant magnification for viewing small details in live or captured images.

DAGE IR-2000 IR cameras come in two models: a standalone configuration (camera + digital controller) with an HDMI output for direct connection to an HD (or Ultra HD) display; and a PC-ready configuration (camera head) connecting to a user's computer via USB 3.0. PC capability is subject to a range of performance requirements.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.

