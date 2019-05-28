Compact, affordable ORBITAL-100 Ring-TIRF laser illumination

I would like to enquire about Scitech

Scitech presents the ORBITAL-100 Ring-TIRF system from Visitron Systems for total internal reflection fluorescence.

Visitron’s ORBITAL-100 Ring-TIRF is a highly compact and affordable system based on high speed 2D galvo that drives the Ring-TIRF illumination. The ORBITAL-100 Ring-TIRF laser illumination system offers a large illuminated field of view to enable applications such as single molecule tracking or STORM based super-resolution microscopy.

Full 360 degree rotation by free circular diameter or elliptical trajectory at the back focal plane of the high aperture TIRF objective, offers illumination with minimum interference fringes and shadowing effects. The system is affordable for TIRF and Wide-field illumination applications offering single or multimode fibre coupling. It offers 2D galvo controlled movement of illumination spot for optimised point TIRF illumination. Oblique illumination is possible as well as a combination with flexible VS Laser-Combiner up to 8 laser lines.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.