Combined optical tweezers and AFM system from Scitech

Scitech introduces JPK’s new OT-AFM Combi-System, the world’s first combined optical tweezers and atomic force microscopy (AFM) system.

Based on JPK’s years of leadership in the fields of atomic force microscopy and optical tweezers for applications in nanotechnology for life science, the technologies have been brought together on a single inverted light microscope platform. The new OT-AFM Combi-System combines 3D positioning, detection and manipulation provided by optical tweezers, and the high-resolution imaging and surface property characterisation of atomic force microscopy, opening up a whole new spectrum of applications.

The OT-AFM Combi-System pairs the exceptional surface force measurement and imaging capabilities of AFM with the ability of optical tweezers to apply and measure the smallest forces in 3D.

The OT-AFM Combi-System allows imaging, positioning and manipulation experiments from single molecules to living cells; has the ability to measure forces in 2D and 3D from 500fN to 10nN on the same sample; and is fully flexible and modular in design, offering the widest range of modes and accessories with comprehensive integration with optical microscopy techniques such as TIRF and confocal.

JPK’s OT-AFM Combi-System finds application in cellular response, cell-cell or cell matrix interactions, immune response, and infection or bacterial/ virus/ nanoparticle uptake processes among many more.

