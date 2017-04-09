CMOS high definition microelectrode arrays for electrophysiology

The BioCam X from 3Brain is a high resolution system for in-vitro electrophysiological imaging using a Microelectrode Array (MEA) Biochip. Designed to allow simultaneous recordings from a total of 4096 electrodes sampled at 18 kHz per electrode, the BioCam X enables effective monitoring of thousands of neurons. This system finds application in human stem cell-derived neurons, acute brain slices, drug discovery, plasticity studies, cardiomyocyte cultures and optogenetics-combined studies.

At the core of the MEA Biochip is an active monolithic CMOS device packaged onto a substrate together with a glass reservoir enabling on-chip amplification and multiplexing, which allows long term, continuous, and simultaneous recording of electrophysiological signals. The wide opening of the reservoir allows concurrent visual inspection of the experiment using a microscope as well as integrating other recording techniques such as patch clamp and voltage sensitive dyes.

The BioCam X allows high sampling frequency and a user selectable recording bandwidth for any type of signal from slow field potentials to single action potentials. The three Biochip 4096 series provide different spatial resolutions and recording areas. This allows full monitoring of electrophysiological signals in a field of view up to ~26 mm² from a large variety of biological preparations ranging from cell cultures to intact tissue such as brain slices and explanted retina.

Key features of the BioCam X system include ability to store or compress entire raw signals captured; temperature control; electrical programmable current-driven stimulator; easy integration with instrumentation such as microscopes, perfusion and patch-clamp systems; and ability to be interfaced with a laptop.

