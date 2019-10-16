C-RED 3 ultrafast SWAP optimised InGaAs SWIR cameras

The C-RED 3 by First Light Imaging, available from Scitech , is the fastest VGA uncooled camera in the market for short wave infrared (SWIR) imaging. Designed for short exposure time applications, the camera is optimised for low SWaP (Size, Weight and Power) and low cost.

The camera is based on a TECless InGaAs sensor sensitive from 0.9 to 1.7 µm with more than 80% QE typical response. The C-RED 3 SWIR camera captures full frame images at 600 FPS. With <50 electron readout noise, the camera is ideal for applications such as semiconductor inspection, quality and production control, waste sorting, non-destructive testing, environmental monitoring, welding, laser alignment and UAV and security surveillance.

C-RED 3 SWIR camera incorporates a TECless 640 x 512 InGaAs PIN photodiode detector with 15 μm pixel pitch for high resolution imaging. This detector embeds an electronic shutter with integration pulses shorter than 1 μs. C-RED 3 supports a unique high dynamic range mode (HDR) providing 93dB dynamic range and true 16 bits linear response, which simultaneously offers a low noise below 50 electrons and a full well capacity of more than 1 million electrons. The camera can also work in AGC mode (automatic gain control) with standard dynamic range.

Operating from 0.9 to 1.7 µm, C-RED 3 SWIR cameras are capable of windowing and multiple on-board functionalities. The software allows for real time applications, and the interface is CameraLink full or USB3.The software allows real-time applications and is perfect for stable temperature environments. The C-RED 3 SWIR camera also exists in OEM module for easy integration in larger systems.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.