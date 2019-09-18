Bitplane Imaris 9.3 image analysis software for life science

Scitech announces the release of Bitplane’s Imaris 9.3, a software solution for correlative microscopy, enabling the possibility of opening multiple 2D, 3D or 4D datasets of differing spatial and temporal resolutions in the same scene.

Imaris integrates ClearView GPU Accelerated Deconvolution algorithms for applications in spinning disk confocal, widefield fluorescence, brightfield, laser scanning confocal and TIRF microscopy.

In addition to the ability to handle massive datasets, Imaris 9.3 features new and broadly beneficial functionality: The One View, One Pipeline, One Place design powerfully improves workflow efficiency for your image analysis process, from deconvolution to batch analysis.

The New Arena provides One View, functioning now as a microscopy image browser that mirrors your file folder structure so you can save your files anywhere and still have live thumbnail previews. The files are no longer saved only in a database with a specified location. Batch image processing with a preview mode allows you to achieve One Pipeline, with image processing functions added to object detection and batch processing.

With the newly integrated ClearView GPU Accelerated Deconvolution (with GPU processing compatible with NVidia and AMD graphics cards, that runs on both Macs and PCs), all of your image processing needs are now found within Imaris in One Place.

Imaris’ image processing features are newly accessible for batch processing and with a new processing preview mode. Preview the results before fully processing your images using a section viewer that quickly switches between a volume view and slice view. You can then perform multiple processing steps at one time and add them to the batch processing pipeline.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.