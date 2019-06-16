Bi-directional microelectrode array platform for powerful in vitro imaging

I would like to enquire about Scitech

BioCAM DupleX by 3Brain for 2D and 3D in-vitro electrophysiology

Scitech introduces BioCAM DupleX by 3Brain, a fully bi-directional microelectrode array platform for 2D and 3D in-vitro electrophysiology.

Also known as a multi-electrode array (MEA) platform for powerful in-vitro functional imaging, BioCAM DupleX boasts bidirectional capabilities that allow researchers to simultaneously record high-density electrophysiological data at 18kHz and induce electrical stimulation at any of the 4,096 microelectrodes.

In addition to this micrometre-precise electrical stimulation, active and passive light shielding allows the use of optogenetic tools without affecting chip functionality.

BioCAM DupleX’s cutting-edge technology is the result of 15 years of development with CMOS-MEA chips, which set a new standard for studying electrophysiological activity in brain organoids, slices and tissues as well as in retinal cultures, in-vitro human-derived stem cells and cardiac tissues.

Through innovation, 3Brain’s BioCAM DupleX is helping to advance research in neuroscience, ophthalmology and cardiology, as well as drug discovery.

