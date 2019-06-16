Search
Bi-directional microelectrode array platform for powerful in vitro imaging

By Scitech 16 June 2019
Supplier News
article image BioCAM DupleX by 3Brain for 2D and 3D in-vitro electrophysiology
Scitech introduces BioCAM DupleX by 3Brain, a fully bi-directional microelectrode array platform for 2D and 3D in-vitro electrophysiology.

Also known as a multi-electrode array (MEA) platform for powerful in-vitro functional imaging, BioCAM DupleX boasts bidirectional capabilities that allow researchers to simultaneously record high-density electrophysiological data at 18kHz and induce electrical stimulation at any of the 4,096 microelectrodes.

In addition to this micrometre-precise electrical stimulation, active and passive light shielding allows the use of optogenetic tools without affecting chip functionality.

BioCAM DupleX’s cutting-edge technology is the result of 15 years of development with CMOS-MEA chips, which set a new standard for studying electrophysiological activity in brain organoids, slices and tissues as well as in retinal cultures, in-vitro human-derived stem cells and cardiac tissues.

Through innovation, 3Brain’s BioCAM DupleX is helping to advance research in neuroscience, ophthalmology and cardiology, as well as drug discovery.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.

