Scitech introduces the new Atlas Series Czerny-Turner monochromator spectrographs by Camlin Photonics.

Featuring focal lengths from 150mm to 750mm and multi-grating turret design, the Atlas Series can provide the appropriate system for low, medium and high resolution spectroscopy applications.

The highly customisable Atlas Series monochromators allow choice of spectral range and resolution appropriate for the application. At the shorter focal lengths, they provide a cost-effective tool for low to medium resolution spectral analysis or tuneable light sources, while the longer focal length instruments provide the resolution needed to robustly conduct high precision measurements in areas such as photoluminescence and laser fluorescence.

Key features of the Atlas Series monochromators include focal lengths of 150mm, 300mm, 500mm and 750mm; high precision wavelength accuracy and repeatability; choice of slit and port configuration on both inputs and outputs; interchangeable grating turret on precision kinematic mount; extensive range of high quality gratings; user-friendly software configured for all available accessories; full range of accessories available including motorised slits, shutters, filter wheels etc.; and double and triple configurations available.

