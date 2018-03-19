Acquifer HSC imaging machine for high content screening

I would like to enquire about Scitech

Scitech presents the HSC imaging machine, a smart image acquisition system from Acquifer designed for easy, precise, robust and smart high content screening applications.

Ideal for high content screening, experiment reproducibility, and integrating data storage and processing, the Acquifer HSC imaging machine allows for a large variety of specimens to be imaged including zebrafish, yeast, drosophila, cell, organoid and spheroid specimens without the need for an expert to manage the experiment.

The HSC imaging machine’s user interfaces include ‘App Based’ or ‘Standard’, ‘Advanced’, ‘Smart Imaging’ or ‘Remote Master’.

Key application features of Acquifer HSC imaging machines:

Zebrafish

Dorsal orientation tool, lateral orientation tool, image optimisation – deconvolution, Smart Imaging interface (TCP based), visualisation tools

Drosophila

Large/ thick 3D specimen, image optimisation/ de-blurring, Smart Imaging interface (TCP based)

(Time-lapse) Cell based

Optimised temperature control – unique laminar flow design for MT plates, light power sensor at sample level, precise re-positioning (linear motor axis + 1nm resolution encoder), laser autofocus, Smart Imaging interface (TCP based)

Yeast

Static MT plate holder (for very force sensitive yeast lines), laser autofocus, yeast optimised image based auto-focus, image processing workflows, robotic sample preparation expertise, Smart Imaging interface (TCP based)

Large projects

Single- and multi-imaging machine projects, HIVE data module integration for seamless project scaling, light power, temperature and motor sensors designed for optimised data reproducibility, small benchtop design optimal for multi-machine setups, Smart Imaging interface (TCP based)

Robotic integration

TCP/IP interface for remote control from many software packages, robotic lid for easy gripper access, sensors for position, light and temperature to render hardware calibration routines obsolete

