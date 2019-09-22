Accurion active vibration isolation systems from Scitech

I would like to enquire about Scitech

The i4 series is a compact high-performance isolator for small to mid-size applications

Accurion’s active vibration isolation systems available from Scitech are sophisticated vibration reduction systems based on state-of-the-art engineering methods. This engineering know-how is also available for analysing vibration problems and creating customised solutions.

Active vibration isolation is the active compensation of disturbing vibrations by generating a counterforce. Vibrations have become a major problem ever since high-resolution measurements and manufacturing techniques reached nanometer scales.

Typical sources of disturbing vibrations include building and floor vibrations, acoustic vibrations and motorised equipment and machinery. Effective elimination of disturbing vibrations can be the key to precise and repeatable results, which can be achieved by isolating the application from the vibration source.

Various products are available for vibration isolation ranging from compact high-performance isolators for small to mid-size applications such as the i4 series and nano series to ergonomic laboratory tables with integrated active isolation system such as the workstation and IVF series. Acoustic enclosures, heavy load isolation solutions and custom design solutions are also available.

Applications for Accurion’s active vibration isolation systems include confocal microscopy, digital holography, ellipsometry, fluorescence microscopy, inverted microscopy, Langmuir-Blodgett trough, laser scanning microscopy, nanoindentation, optical 3D measurement, patch clamping, profilometry, Raman microscopy, scanning electron microscopy, scanning probe microscopy, spectrometry and tensiometry.

