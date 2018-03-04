Search
Home > 4.2 MP back illuminated pco.panda sCMOS camera
Related Supplier News
New 15MP sCMOS camera for large field of view imaging
New 15MP sCMOS camera for large ...
Scitech introduces the Iris 15, a new scientific CMOS camera from Photometrics designed with a large field of view.
New SPOT RT sCMOS high speed camera with deep cooled CMOS sensor
New SPOT RT sCMOS high speed camera ...
Scitech announces the launch of the RT sCMOS cooled cameras from SPOT Imaging featuring Sony’s breakthrough Pregius sensor technology.
SPOT RT CMOS imaging cameras combine impressive speed and sensitivity
SPOT RT CMOS imaging cameras combine ...
Scitech introduces the new SPOT RT CMOS camera from Diagnostic Instruments featuring Sony’s breakthrough Pregius CMOS sensor for unprecedented speed.

4.2 MP back illuminated pco.panda sCMOS camera

By Scitech 04 March 2018
Supplier News
article image The pco.panda 4.2 bi is the camera of choice in low light microscopy applications
logo
03 9480 4999

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Scitech introduces the new pco.panda 4.2 bi (back illuminated) sCMOS camera designed for low light microscopy.

The new 4.2 MP pco.panda back illuminated camera incorporates the latest 16-bit sCMOS sensor to offer up to 95% quantum efficiency without the need for active cooling. The pco.panda 4.2 bi is the camera of choice in low light microscopy applications such as GSDIM, PALM, STORM, SPIM, SIM, Live Cell Microscopy, Single Molecule Detection, Light Sheet Microscopy, Spinning Disk Confocal Microscopy, FRET, FRAP, Fluorescence Spectroscopy, Bio- and Chemi-luminescence and High Content Screening.

Key features of the pco.panda 4.2 bi cameras include high resolution of 2048 x 2048 pixels, in conjunction with a 6.5 x 6.5 µm² pixel size delivering greater detail diversity and highly qualitative images; capability to capture full resolution images at 40 fps; exposure times between 100 µs and 5s; USB 3.1 interface providing power delivery; and compact dimensions of 65 x 65 x 65 mm enhancing application versatility in the fields of microscopy and life science.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

CMOS Cameras