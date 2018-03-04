4.2 MP back illuminated pco.panda sCMOS camera

I would like to enquire about Scitech

The pco.panda 4.2 bi is the camera of choice in low light microscopy applications

Scitech introduces the new pco.panda 4.2 bi (back illuminated) sCMOS camera designed for low light microscopy.

The new 4.2 MP pco.panda back illuminated camera incorporates the latest 16-bit sCMOS sensor to offer up to 95% quantum efficiency without the need for active cooling. The pco.panda 4.2 bi is the camera of choice in low light microscopy applications such as GSDIM, PALM, STORM, SPIM, SIM, Live Cell Microscopy, Single Molecule Detection, Light Sheet Microscopy, Spinning Disk Confocal Microscopy, FRET, FRAP, Fluorescence Spectroscopy, Bio- and Chemi-luminescence and High Content Screening.

Key features of the pco.panda 4.2 bi cameras include high resolution of 2048 x 2048 pixels, in conjunction with a 6.5 x 6.5 µm² pixel size delivering greater detail diversity and highly qualitative images; capability to capture full resolution images at 40 fps; exposure times between 100 µs and 5s; USB 3.1 interface providing power delivery; and compact dimensions of 65 x 65 x 65 mm enhancing application versatility in the fields of microscopy and life science.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.