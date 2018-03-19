12MP Pixelink PL-D7512 industrial CMOS camera

I would like to enquire about Scitech

The Pixelink PL-D family of USB 3.0 industrial CMOS cameras available from Scitech combines the benefits of high frame rate CMOS technology with the high speed data throughput of USB 3.0 technology.

The new PL-D7512 colour cameras provide low noise images to deliver excellent value in a broad range of industrial applications from parts inspection, metrology and biometrics to PCB and flat panel display inspection and microscopy.

Based on a Sony IMX253 CMOS global shutter sensor with a 11-inch optical format, the PL-D7512 camera features a 12MP (4096 x 3000) resolution imager capable of 35 fps at full resolution in 8-bit mode and 29 fps in 12-bit mode.

Key features also include choice of 8-bit or 12-bit digitisation; dynamic range of up to 70db; external hardware trigger and two general-purpose outputs ensuring user flexibility in synchronising the camera with processes and illumination; and extensive built-in image processing possibilities providing outstanding image quality, reduced load on the system and higher performance.

