Short-wave Infra-red Space and Process heaters

by SBH Solutions Australia
logo
Star Progetti is the leading innovator in short wave infra-red, manufacturing the most comprehensive range of short wave infra-red heaters available anywhere. Short Wave Infra-red heating is the most efficient and stylish means of comfort and it doesn’t break the bank because nothing is wasted – the radiant heat only heats people and objects and not the air in between! The heat is instant, so no pre-heating is required. For use indoors, outdoors in the rain, in factories, warehouses, and hospitality.

PO Box 169
Glenside
SA 5066
Tel: 0417 811527
Fax: 08 8333 2493

