Insulated Heater Jackets for Drums and IBCs

LMK Thermosafe industrial heating jackets are sold in over 60 countries around the world and have proved to be effective energy users, designed as they are to focus heat inwards across a wide area. This type of industrial heating is relatively low watt density, single phase, and ticks all the boxes in terms of ease of use and personnel safety. They are available for a wide range of sizes – drums, IBCs and greasetainers, and can be manufactured to suit any number of different vessels.

A variety of options of insulated heater jackets from LMK Thermosafe are available dependent upon the speed of drum heating required.

Standard 25 litre, 50 litre, 100 litre and 205 litre drum heaters all have 0 – 90ºC thermostat made from washable coated nylon and needled polyester. The standard 205 litre version will achieve around 2ºC – 4ºC per hour heat rise.#

Hi-heat or Hi-Power 25 litre, 50 litre, 100 litre and 205 litre drum heaters come with 0 – 90ºC thermostat and either coated nylon or silicon rubber outer, and custom glass cloth / stitched fibreglass inner. These can achieve up to 8ºC per hour heat rise.#

WeatherHeat drum heaters which use a proprietary seam-sealing technology to allow use of insulated heater jackets in wet and outdoor areas without additional covers. While our other jackets are IP44, these are rated to IP56 and have three options of fixed thermostat: 50ºC, 70ºC or 90ºC.

Induction drum heating for 205 litre drums. These unique electromagnetic induction drum heaters are made from custom fibreglass and are approved for general drum heating and for use in hazardous, potentially explosive, drum heating areas. They can achieve up to 15ºC heat rise per hour.#

Additionally, we design insulated heater jackets to meet your specific tank heating requirements.

A variety of alternative heating options are also supplied to meet other price or heating requirements: