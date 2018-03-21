Calculations of Cost of Heliosa short wave infrared verses Gas Heaters

The heat projection of gas ceramic heaters makes them popular outdoor undercover heaters for use in hospitality and other large open areas such as factories and warehouses.

To achieve the radiant heat ‘throw’ they need a good supply of gas and are generally in the range of 25 – 40 Mj per hour capacity. Often requiring deflectors to reduce loss of heat to the area above the heater, it is not uncommon on a cold day to see waves of heated air floating away from the people it is intended for. This is because the radiant efficiency of the medium wave infrared is around 60%.

This same issue affects the standard patio heater fueled by 9kg LPG bottles. The ‘mushroom’ deflector is designed to direct the heat downwards, but instead tends to dissipate heat to the immediate surrounds. At best, these heaters have a radiant efficiency of 40%. And while they may claim to heat large areas, they are only effective for a very limited radius.

We have recently completed cost comparisons between our new Heliosa short-wave infrared heaters, and gas heater alternatives. Short wave heaters offer instant heat at 92% radiant efficiency – resulting in less energy loss to the atmosphere. Unlike most other commercial electric heaters on the market, they can cover similar square meterage as current gas alternatives.

Purchase costs for Heliosa infrared heaters are a fraction of wall or ceiling mounted natural gas ceramic heaters. They also are less costly to install and running costs are comparable, yet efficiency is so much better. Once installed, Heliosa heaters are significantly cheaper to run than patio heaters with a payback period of just over one year.