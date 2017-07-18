Identifying highly specialised engineered belts

I would like to enquire about Rydell Beltech Pty Ltd

Advanced thermoplastic rubber and polymer types can be hard to identify when clients in the food processing and packaging industry need to procure OEM quality belts.

Rydell Beltech Pty Ltd can assist clients with technical support to verify rubber hardness and abrasion resistance; coefficient of friction; dimensional tolerances; electrical conductivity (static); temperature ratings; food grade compatibility standards; suitability for CIP; and metal detectable criteria in addition to many other food safety and hygiene considerations.

Rydell Beltech can also show clients comparative samples of custom-made engineered belts and assist with belt audits and machine surveys.