New Raspberry Pi 3 Compute Module for embedded systems designers

RS Components announces the availability of the Raspberry Pi 3 Compute Module featuring quad-core processing power for professional engineers.

Delivering low-cost development capabilities to embedded systems designers developing industrial applications, the latest version of the Raspberry Pi Compute Module is based on the Raspberry Pi 3 architecture and fits into a standard DDR2 SODIMM socket.

Providing the same basic processing capabilities as the Raspberry Pi 3, the new Raspberry Pi 3 Compute Module (CM3) also incorporates a 64-bit Broadcom BCM2837 application processor, built around an ARM Cortex-A53 quad-core processor running at up to 1.2GHz, and 1GB of LPDDR2 RAM. It provides 4GB of on-board eMMC Flash storage, and retains an identical pin-out to the original Compute Module (CM1).

The new low-cost Raspberry Pi 3 Compute Module Lite (CM3L), also stocked by RS, includes the BCM2837 application processor and 1GB RAM, but has no on-board Flash storage. Developers can provide an eMMC device or SD card socket on their application-specific base board.

Similar to its predecessor, the Raspberry Pi 3 Compute Module is also designed for integration into industrial-type applications. For instance, the next-generation large-format displays from NEC integrate a socket for an optional Raspberry Pi 3 Compute Module, and are designed for use in brightly lit public spaces such as schools, offices, shops and railway stations.

The Raspberry Pi 3 Compute Module is also available as part of a development kit, bundled together with the Compute Module IO board. This simple, open-source, development board brings out all of the IO connectivity of CM1, CM3 or CM3L to pin headers and flexi connectors, and allows the developer to program on-board eMMC Flash over USB. Developers can use it as a prototyping platform, and as a starting point for the development of application-specific base boards.

According to Eben Upton of the Raspberry Pi Foundation, they have been able to successfully extend the deployment possibilities of the Raspberry Pi, with many innovative applications being developed based on their first Compute Module. They now expect that the more powerful second-generation device, in conjunction with existing ecosystem resources including software and accompanying hardware, will enable further penetration into industrial markets.

Rob Maycroft, Global Product Manager for Raspberry Pi at RS observed that the new version Compute Module shows strong commitment from the Raspberry Pi Foundation to the industrial arena, moving beyond the platform’s original mission as an educational programming tool. He added that embedded systems designers can draw from the resources of the extensive Raspberry Pi community and build upon the enhanced processing capabilities of the Raspberry Pi 3 to develop exciting new applications.

The Raspberry Pi 3 Compute Module and associated development kit and companion board can be purchased now from RS in EMEA and Asia Pacific, and from Allied Electronics in the Americas.

For more information, please visit the website at www.rs-online.com.