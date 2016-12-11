Gadget Renesas SAKURA II development boards for robotics and IoT

RS Components announces the availability of Gadget Renesas SAKURA II development boards designed to deliver a flexible platform for a broad range of applications. The affordable general-purpose programmable boards offer an easy-to-use development platform based on the Renesas RX family of flash microcontrollers and suitable for a range of users from beginners at school to professional design engineers.

A project concept developed by Renesas, Gadget Renesas links ideas and electronics by providing boards that enable rapid prototyping and sharing of ideas via its online community. The boards can be used in the development of projects across a range of applications in industrial, consumer and office automation, as well as in robotics and the Internet of Things (IoT).

The GR-SAKURA-II and GR-SAKURA-II-FULL development boards are based on the 32-bit RX63N microcontroller, specifically the R5F563NBDDFP in a 100-pin QFP package, with 1MB flash memory, 128KB RAM FPU and data flash of 32KB. The MCU operates at 3.3V and has a frequency of 96MHz (using an external 12MHz XO) with sub-clock speed of 32.768kHz.

The RX63N microcontrollers are also supported by development software including a compiler online via the Renesas website, as well as software for developing Android smartphone applications.

Key features of the GR-SAKURA platform include an Arduino compatible board footprint with C++ template and libraries with Arduino UNO compatible pin-headers ready for use with Arduino shields, 51 GPIO pins, six analogue input pins, micro-SD jacket, XBee wireless module header footprints, JTAG interface, +5V DC power jack, user and reset switches, an Arduino Shield interface, and a range of interfaces including JTAG, mini-B USB-host connector and Ethernet.

The GR-SAKURA-II standard version is part populated with interface connectors, whereas the GR-SAKURA-FULL is fully populated with connectors, including shield headers, RJ-45 Ethernet LAN connector, JTAG header, +5V DC power supply jack socket and a micro-SD card slot.

The Gadget Renesas SAKURA-II and SAKURA-FULL are shipping now from RS Components.

For more information, please visit the RS Components website at www.rs-online.com.