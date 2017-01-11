DesignSpark community reaches milestone of 500,000 members

RS Components (RS) has achieved a unique milestone with its DesignSpark online electronics engineering community reaching a total of 500,000 registered members. RS Components is the trading brand of Electrocomponents plc, the global distributor for engineers.

The DesignSpark community initiative, which was launched by RS in 2010, offers its members a broad range of online design resources and free downloadable tools including DesignSpark PCB, a professional-grade schematic-capture and PCB design tool; DesignSpark Mechanical, an advanced 3D CAD tool based on direct modelling techniques; and DesignSpark Electrical, a fully specified electrical CAD package for the design of control panel, machinery and electrical systems.

This suite of DesignSpark software tools has received hundreds of thousands of user activations since their respective launches, including over 225,000 for DesignSpark PCB from 2010; 200,000 for DesignSpark Mechanical from 2013; and almost 35,000 for DesignSpark Electrical from 2015. RS Toolbox, a highly popular tool available via DesignSpark has 48,000 users.

DesignSpark also offers a huge library of PCB schematics, components footprints and 3D models, as well as the new Obsolescence Manager tool created to enable engineers and purchasing professionals avoid risk due to product obsolescence.

On DesignSpark reaching the significant landmark of half a million members, Alex Von Schirmeister, Chief Innovation Officer at RS said the electronics industry has embraced a collaborative working model, which along with the democratisation of electronics design technology, offers something highly valuable not only to professional electronics, mechanical and electrical engineers from traditional electronics markets, but also to other industries interested in design, as well as the maker community and students at school and university.

He added that DesignSpark members were not only downloading information and free software tools, but also using the community to share design know-how and create new content.

The constantly evolving DesignSpark website offers easy navigation, enabling users to find content more easily, and providing fast purchasing options via the local RS website. The site is also harnessing user-generated content for a wide range of electronics and automation/ industrial applications.

