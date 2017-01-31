Rotech’s boom gate and pedestrian gate combo saving lives

I would like to enquire about Rotech Group Pty Ltd

A boom gate and pedestrian gate combination solution from Rotech Group Pty Ltd is helping industrial companies maintain safety within their operations.

Reports from Comcare.gov.au and Worksafe indicate that over 7400 workplace injuries were caused by forklift accidents in Australia during 2003-2015, with 50 per cent of these incidents involving pedestrians and resulting in 68 pedestrian deaths.

A safe working environment continues to remain a high priority for most businesses, given Australia’s tough Workplace Health and Safety laws. Ignoring safety issues can be very expensive, both for the injured person and for the business. A well-known manufacturer was recently ordered to pay a civil penalty of $150,000 after a forklift accident caused a severe injury to an employee.

When employee walkways cross areas where heavy industrial vehicles are operating, an accident is just waiting to happen. Companies can prevent these potentially hazardous situations by separating pedestrians from forklifts. While designated pedestrian walkways do separate vehicle traffic from pedestrian thoroughfares, there will be areas where pedestrian traffic intersects with forklift traffic, increasing the likelihood of accidents.

Rotech recommends the installation of automatic pedestrian swing gates on the walkway and a boom gate across the road with electric locking mechanisms managing the operation of the gates to ensure only one gate is open at any time.

The pedestrian gate would normally remain closed and the boom gate would be open allowing forklift traffic to flow uninterrupted without having to watch out for foot traffic. Pedestrians wanting to proceed across the roadway would need to push a button to lower the boom gate, and open the swing gate for safe passage. Once the pedestrians are safely across, the swing gate can be closed and the boom gates raised again.

Rotech’s automatic boom gates are designed to ensure quick, safe and secure vehicle access control. Their pedestrian swing gate openers with electronic safety and positive locking provide the safest and most efficient option for industrial gates.

Rotech offers multiple options across their considerable product range including solar powered equipment. Customised solutions can also be provided for specific applications involving vehicle or pedestrian access control.

For more information about Rotech Safety Solutions, please call Alan Roberts on (07) 3250 1123 or visit the Rotech website.