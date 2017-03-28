Rotech boom gates safeguarding children at Mooloolaba school

Solar powered automatic boom gates from Rotech Group Pty Ltd were installed in the car park of the Mooloolaba State School as an access control measure to prevent the entry of unauthorised vehicles. By doing so, the risk to students from vehicles was also reduced, keeping them safe on the school property.

One of the highest causes of child deaths and injuries in Australia, vehicle accidents can be prevented if proper safeguards are in place. Traffic and parking problems are significant issues for schools as they put children at risk of injury or worse, particularly during drop-off and pick-up times.

Many incidents of school car park pedestrian accidents across Australia have compelled schools to look for ways to better manage the safety and well-being of pupils.

To keep their students safe, Mooloolaba State School sought to control access to their grounds. A major problem was caused by parents who ignored the designated drop-off area and drove through the main gates to the teachers’ car park. Generally a restricted zone and clearly designated ‘out of bounds’ for students and unauthorised vehicles, there was nothing to prevent access to this area. An existing gate in this area needed to be left open during the day to allow convenient vehicle access.

The school sought a solution to strictly control access into the teachers’ car parking area during morning drop-off and afternoon pick-ups.

Rotech’s automatic boom gate was recommended as the most ideal solution for the application. A timer-equipped boom gate closes during drop-off times and reopens after school has started. A keypad allows teachers, administration staff and authorised visitors access to the area during the period the boom gate is down. Being fully automatic, the system requires no supervision.

Since there was no available mains power supply at the location, a solar powered boom gate was installed, eliminating the need to lay fresh power cables and reducing installation costs.

Rotech’s Sector 12vdc automatic boom gate is a low voltage, high speed, battery driven, safety sensing access control system designed for high-volume traffic control environments.

