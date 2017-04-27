Access control with automated gate openers helping reduce theft

Automatic gate openers with remote control, keycard or keypad options can be used to control heavy-duty swing and sliding gates

Billions of dollars are being lost to theft in industrial, commercial and retail businesses across the world. No one is immune to theft or pilferage, and businesses should be better aware of, and responsive to the need to better protect their property, minimise their vulnerability to opportunistic thieves, and increase their profitability.

Businesses continue to face increasing challenges and losses from theft, mainly due to factors such as reduced investment in loss prevention methods, a perception that pilfering is a low risk/non-offensive crime, and ease of sale of stolen goods online. But losses from these thefts, however small, can build up to an avoidable chunk of revenue that could be impacting the business’ bottom-line.

Access control has been highlighted by the Australian Institute of Criminology as an important tool for businesses to include in their crime prevention strategy. This is because access control increases the difficulty level for committing a crime, usually through the alteration of the physical environment or surroundings.

Access can be controlled using automated internal and external gates and barriers. Automated gates represent a proven and highly effective method of preventing unauthorised access and managing security.

If your industrial yard, warehouse or commercial business is prone to theft, using an automated gate can be an effective and efficient solution. Depending on the nature of your business, automatic boom gates may provide a better alternative to swing or sliding gates as they allow for fast vehicle access while enabling security guards to manage stock control at exit points.

Automatic gate openers with remote control, keycard or keypad options can be used to control heavy duty swing and sliding gates and prevent access to unauthorised vehicles and potential burglars.

Full height turnstiles are also being seen as a popular alternative in businesses that require a high level of pedestrian security for visitors and recording time and attendance of employees. Combined with an anti-climb mesh and a card reader, a full height turnstile is a highly effective method for restricting access.

Automatic gate openers help prevent opportunistic crimes caused by gates being accidentally left open by the staff. There is no need to worry about entry points being accidentally left wide open for thieves, with an adjustable automatic close timer minimising the time available to pass through the gate, thereby making it difficult for unauthorised access.

Another great advantage is the ability of automatic gate openers to operate even in the absence of mains power. In the event of a power failure, the battery pack will ensure operation, providing peace of mind to the business.

