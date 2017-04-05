ROM-Control achieves major milestone in Australia

ROM-Control Pty Ltd has achieved a major milestone after completing 10 years of operation in the Australian market.

Founder Michael Horovitz says: “The past 10 years have gone by so quickly, but we are doing something we love. We are so grateful for our clients' support. This proves that our professionalism, knowledge and experience have stood the test of time. We have been so lucky and privileged to have worked with so many diversified industries repairing and refurbishing a multitude of control systems including VSDs, PLCs, sensors and a whole host more for industries like mining, oil and gas, food and beverage as well as health and transportation, to name just a few. We are proud of our rapid growth which to date sees our client base number well over 900.

“Of course, none of these could have been achieved without the consistent work of our talented team of professionals who spared no effort to provide our customers services of the highest quality, day in and day out.

“We wish to thank all of you and now 10 years on, we are overwhelmed with the amount of support and loyalty our clients and suppliers provide us.”