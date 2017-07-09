New testing system to improve analysis and diagnosis time

I would like to enquire about ROM-Control Pty Ltd

ROM-Control Pty Ltd has invested in a new state-of-the-art automated testing system designed to enable more complex electronic systems to be analysed and diagnosed in the shortest possible amount of time.

A 10-year-old company, ROM-Control specialises in providing quick and economical repair and refurbishment services for all industrial electronic and control equipment. Committed to achieving customer satisfaction and enhancing their in-house capabilities, ROM-Control constantly invests in new processes and equipment to address the complex and computerised industrial control systems used in most manufacturing and process machinery.

ROM-Control continues to maintain their technological edge with their latest investment – the ABI Boardmaster automated testing system – providing the features and process power to enable more complex electronic systems to be analysed and diagnosed quickly, efficiently and accurately.

Key features and functionalities of the new ABI Boardmaster automated testing system include automated testing and troubleshooting; digital functional testing (in- and out-of-circuit); analogue functional testing (ICs and discrete devices); graphical test generator; live comparison; digital and analogue V-I testing (2D & 3D); analogue matrix V-I; digital IC identifier; EPROM verifier; short locator; digital oscilloscope, digital multimeter, arbitrary function generator, frequency/event counter, universal I/O; and variable power supply.

ROM-Control offers their expertise in repairing and refurbishing industrial electronic control systems to over 900 manufacturers and providers across Australia and New Zealand. As an ISO 9001 Quality Assurance Certified Provider, the company delivers high quality service with a 12-month full guarantee.

Find out more about ROM-Control at rom-control.com.au, email at rc@rom-Control.com.au or call 1300 766 287.