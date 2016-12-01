Case Study – Truck Control System Refurbishment

ROM-Control Pty Ltd was approached by a Queensland-based mining company to provide a more economical repair and refurbishment of the existing touch screen monitors used in their fleet of Caterpillar trucks.

Employing around 500 people, the mine produces up to 5.5 million tonnes of premium quality coal per annum and has a significant investment in their fleet of Caterpillar 793 trucks. The Cat 793 truck is one of the largest trucks produced by Caterpillar, and is powered by an 85-litre engine and weighs over 122 tonnes.

The driver controls most of the truck’s ancillary systems through a large touch screen computer monitor. The harsh environment operation had made the touch screens insensitive to touch, affecting their reliability. Since these monitors were no longer manufactured, the only solution was to upgrade to a new screen at a higher cost, requiring modification to the trucks’ wiring system.

The mining company engaged ROM-Control to provide a more economical repair and refurbishment solution for the existing touch screens.

The touch screens in the large Cat 793 trucks provide information regarding the operation and are the operators’ interface to controlling many of the vehicle’s functions. The tactile components of the monitors are integrated into the monitor’s architecture including the physical placement of wires and other connections.

To refurbish these screens and ensure total reliability, ROM-Control referred to their database and contacted many of their suppliers internationally to locate specific components that would be compatible for the touch screen monitors. They then set about redesigning a new system that would allow the new parts to be fully consolidated and physically secure within the monitor’s housing.

ROM-Control was the only provider that could offer a tangible bespoke solution, which was fully guaranteed and was also a more economical solution compared to the upgrade costs with original parts.

ROM-Control’s highly trained employees were able to identify a suitable solution for refurbishing the screens at a fraction of the cost of a replacement and with minimal risk. Given the mine’s remote location, it was important to ensure the screen modifications operated reliably in the field; this was assured by ROM-Control’s procedures and testing regime conforming to AS9001.

ROM-Control backed their work with a full one-year unconditional warranty on all repairs and refurbishment.

Field trials performed by the client have proved the reliability of each touch screen with a success rate of 100 per cent. The client has now listed ROM-Control as the primary source for repairing their touch screens.