Federal Government funded CRC program has Bosch as lead technology partner

Food Agility CRC will have a direct impact on the food and agriculture sector (Image: Food Agility)

Australia’s food and agricultural industry is preparing for a digital transformation through the Federal Government’s Cooperative Research Centres program and a $50-million fund. The Federal Minister for Industry, Innovation and Science, Senator the Hon Arthur Sinodinos AO announced that the Food Agility Cooperative Research Centre (CRC) will be funded with AUD $50 million over ten years.

A key objective of the Food Agility CRC will be to integrate the agile culture and processes of the digital economy through a whole-of-value-chain lens for fresh and processed food. The Food Agility bid has raised over AUD $160 million in commitments from 54 partner organisations in industry, research and government agencies.

The bid consortium is led by the Knowledge Economy Institute at the University of Technology Sydney (UTS), together with QUT and Curtin University.

Observing that global food production needs to double by 2050, Mike Briers, CEO of the Food Agility CRC and UTS Industry Professor says it presents an enormous opportunity to the Australian food industry.

Bosch Australia will be a lead technology partner and will apply its agriculture technology expertise and resource to projects in connected agriculture and automation.

Bosch Australia is making significant investment in connected agriculture and food automation-oriented activities in this region, including direct investment in Australian start-ups. Most recently ‘The Yield’, an early stage Internet of Things (IoT) company had focused on Micro-Climate sensing technology in Agriculture and Aquaculture.

Gavin Smith, Bosch President with responsibility for the Oceania region believes the Food Agility CRC will have a direct impact on the food and agriculture sector. He adds there’s no better place than Australia to develop digital and automation solutions in food technology.

Robert Bosch Australia is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bosch.