New foam dispenser for dust suppression in worksites

Global environmental solutions specialist Reynolds Soil Technologies (RST) has introduced a customisable mechanical foam dispensing system for the application of their Hi-Foam product formulated to control dust with minimal moisture in bulk handling processes.

RST is a market-leader in solutions for dust suppression, stabilisation and erosion control, as well as water and sediment solutions for the mining, construction, civil and agricultural industries.

The new mechanical foaming system available from RST enhances the Hi-Foam dust suppression solution through the controlled mixing of compressed air, water and the Hi-Foam formula. When applied through the new dispensing system, the Hi-Foam solution creates a robust foam that captures and engulfs fine particles in a ‘total dust blanket’ effect that prevents dust from becoming airborne.

RST’s dust suppression solutions and systems come from the company’s expertise and long-term exposure to a broad range of site issues, equipping engineers with a deep understanding of various products required for different site conditions. RST’s systems are tailored to suit specific site conditions to ensure optimum performance during application.

According to RST operations and technical director David Handel, their technicians work closely with clients to design and install the mechanical foaming systems on a case-by-case basis, after due assessment of a site’s unique needs to maximise the desired outcomes from each foaming system.

He explains that each site installation of their foaming system is unique since the solution is provided after understanding the site conditions and dust suppressant needs, following which the application equipment is designed for their Hi-Foam product.

RST’s Hi-Foam foaming system is popular with conveying and crushing operations where moisture limitations on materials is critical, as the system effectively produces a dust supressing foam that treats large areas with minimal water and dosage requirements. When applied, the foam wets dust particles to increase their weight, causing them to continue their journey through the conveying and crushing system without becoming airborne.

Observing that the way in which a product is applied to a site can significantly impact performance, he comments that providing a tailored solution for both the product and the application equipment ensures their clients experience the maximum benefits from their service.

The Hi-Foam foaming system utilises a dosing feeder that injects the additive directly into the system’s water line, allowing for the manual concentration adjustment of the solution. The air and water mix in an expansion chamber capable of supplying a dust supressing foam to six dosing points is introduced at specific stages in the crushing and conveying circuit.

RST is committed to minimising the carbon footprint of their clients by developing and implementing technology that lowers the dosage requirements across the entire range of RST solutions while also providing fast and effective results.

RST is an Australian business operating internationally in the United States of America, Canada, New Zealand, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Timor, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, India, Africa, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Brazil, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates.

For more information, please contact Reynolds Soil Technologies on (07) 5522 0244 or visit www.rstsolutions.com.au.