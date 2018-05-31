Simplifying product development workflow

Brand manufacturers can remain successful by being more strategic and efficient with their NPD and PLM processes.

In this global marketplace, brand manufacturers and suppliers use critical product development processes such as New Product Development (NPD), New Product Introduction (NPI), and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM).

With global manufacturing and sourcing programs, and omni-channel sales and marketing, brand manufacturers can remain successful in the face of maturing products by being more strategic and efficient with their New Product Development (NPD) and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) processes.

rev™ NPD Acceleration Workflow Solution

The product development and sales pressure has forced companies to plan and implement systematic, customer-driven new product development and new product introduction programs.

Product Development Workflow tools delivered by specialist NPD, NPI and PLM agencies create streamlined and efficient business processes.

Product Development Workflow, also known as NPD Workflow or PLM Workflow ensures faster and more accurate go-to-market programs. They ensure product information is captured, reviewed and approved by the right people in the business.

rev™ NPD Acceleration Workflow is our Product Development Workflow solution developed specifically for the stage gate steps used for NPD, NPI and PLM within the CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods) and FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) sectors.

We have combined the flexibility of Process St workflow tools, a cloud-based (SaaS) software, with our own pre-built templates for Item Maintenance, Price Maintenance, NPD and NPI.

rev™ NPD Acceleration Workflow: NPD Stage Gates

NPD/ NPI Workflow from rev™ already incorporates the major stage gates used in the new product development and introduction process.

rev™ NPD Acceleration Workflow: Product Maintenance

Post product launch and item and price maintenance as part of the product lifecycle management process.

We’ve also incorporated an item and price maintenance form and a workflow template that allows you to plan for product changes such as pack changes, label changes, and price changes.

rev™ NPD Acceleration Workflow provides configurable workflow control and visibility (data governance) ensuring your NPD/ NPI and Product Maintenance process continues to support changes in customer data requirements and industry standards such as GS1 and GDSN.

