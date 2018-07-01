Leveraging your website for business profit

Websites are not simply accessories to build a company’s image – they can be monetized too.

In a world that’s mostly online, your website is essentially the very first impression for new customers. When designed correctly, websites can become your most effective online marketing and sales tool.

Web technology has developed to such an extent that website development is no longer an expensive proposition. However, companies continue to underestimate the time and content required to support a fully functioning business website.

Many companies launch their new website and think that the job is done before moving on to other matters of business – with not a thought for the most important part of the website project: website marketing.

Website marketing will increase your site’s visibility and produce more qualified visitors, enquiries and tangible sales. If you don't get website enquiries each day, your marketing is obviously not working.

Your website marketing strategy should incorporate several of the following:

Search Engine Optimisation (SEO)

Pay-Per-Click (PPC) Adverts

Social Media Advertising

Content Marketing (Blogging)

Email or Newsletter Marketing

Affiliate Marketing

Rich Media Advertising (banner adverts and online video)

Online Classified Advertising

Advertising Networks

Get a website marketing plan in place first to ensure the best ROI from your budget and effort. Your plan should focus on your target market; the message and problems you solve; your offer; and timeframe, budgets and digital platforms.

rev™ Website Development & Marketing Service

rev™ Sales & Marketing Acceleration can build beautiful and functional business websites and provide digital marketing services. Learn how to build audiences and turn them into paying customers.