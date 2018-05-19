Is your business digitally transformed?

Companies of any size must embrace the new digital world

How is the new digital world impacting the evolution of your business?

By 2022, Gartner predicts that 70% of all shopping transactions will be influenced by websites or mobile devices.

The advent, progress and evolution of digital technologies have completely changed the way people have traditionally communicated, collaborated and done business.

About 80% of companies who are going through a digital transformation say that if they don't complete these initiatives quickly, they will lose revenue within 12 months.

Companies of any size must embrace the new digital world by journeying on a digital transformation path. For those who haven’t done it yet, the most significant hurdle is understanding ‘digital’, and what it will mean to their type of business.

Digital isn’t about being on Facebook, having your data in the cloud, or going paperless in your operations. It represents a complete attitudinal and cultural change to the way you use digital solutions to undertake day-to-day workplace tasks, communicate and market your brand, and interact and engage with your customers.

Digital transformation – why do it?

Five reasons companies undertake digital transformation:

1. To meet the needs and demands of customers

2. Have more efficient marketing and business development tools

3. Increase workplace efficiencies and adapt to changes in employee culture

4. Optimise the way a product or service is delivered to customers

5. Futureproofing to support business growth.

Did you know?

87% of companies surveyed believe digital will disrupt their industry. Only 44% are prepared for the projected disruption due to these digital trends.

How to begin your Digital Transformation!

rev™ Sales & Marketing Acceleration has answered the What, Why and How questions, and provided a complete Digital Transformation Framework for you to use.