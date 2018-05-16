Is your brand message current, or correct?

Business owners or marketers can be so close to their brand that they fail to notice any potential brand message issues.

You have invested a lot of time and effort in creating your brand message. Have you wondered if your customers hear what you are trying to say about your brand?

The problem is quite basic, actually: Business owners or marketers can be so close to their brand that they fail to notice any potential brand message issues. In fact, quite a few of them continue to use their original logo, slogan, and brand message regardless of how much their company and products have grown and evolved.

Are you confident that your business brand and marketing message is still relevant to your audience?

Are you sure that your customers are not searching for things you're not even promoting? Are you forcing them to look at your competitors for a solution?

rev™ Brand StoryBoard

rev™ Brand StoryBoard is a branding service from rev™ Sales & Marketing Acceleration that helps companies explain what their business does in concise, relevant, and ‘current’ terms.

Our process defines your customers, the problems they're facing, and how your solutions will ultimately create value for them.

Unlike traditional brand agencies, we take this much further. For instance, the human brain can more easily comprehend information when it’s being explained in a story format.

Our brand marketers have been trained to use a 6-step story framework that turns your brand message into a rev™ Brand StoryBoard. Consequently, more people ‘listen and comprehend’ what you're saying about your business, your brand, and your offer.

Want to learn more about rev™ Brand StoryBoard?

Read more about our StoryBoard 6-Step Framework and how it works: we've provided a live example of how we used it for our own rev™ Digital Marketing business.