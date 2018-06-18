How to maximise your gains from email marketing

Email marketing is an effective and personalised way for businesses to communicate with their target audience. MailChimp, for instance, is one of the most popular email marketing tools, and there are some simple tips and tricks that will absolutely boost the outcomes.

Research shows that more than 34% of people worldwide use email every single day; this equates to around 2.6 billion email users over the coming years. More than half of this email traffic is business related communication.

Email marketing using systems such as MailChimp can be a vibrant and powerful way to connect people with brands and relevant information.

Advances in technology allow businesses to personalise their messages in extremely efficient ways and also automate audience interactions using workflow functionality based on the recipient’s actions. For instance, if the recipient clicks any link in the email, the system can automate a task such as sending them a second piece of relevant content.

Electronic Direct Mail (EDM) or Email Marketing is fast, effective, measurable, and mostly free.

Get the best outcomes from your email marketing using these simple tips from rev™ Sales & Marketing Acceleration .

Learn about the 10 ways to boost your MailChimp email results.