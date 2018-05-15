Business opportunities driven by the digital revolution

rev™ Sales & Marketing Acceleration explains the importance of ‘Digital Customer Journey’ and ‘Digital Customer Experience’ to any business in any industry.

Over time, everyone has experienced the gradual evolution of the digital revolution, compelling businesses to adopt new technologies or perish. There was a time when movie times were printed in the local paper, and people could book their tickets over the phone.

Even local car dealerships today use Facetime to provide their customers with a real-time walkthrough during vehicle servicing.

The digital evolution is upon us and here to stay.

Digital Customer Experience examples

The biggest challenge for companies embarking on their digital transformation journey is the lack of understanding of how digital technologies are used in their business.

To help you understand how digital can be used in your business, we’ve created an online blog that lists some digital examples used within common business units such as customer service and support; sales growth; marketing and branding; and process automation.

If you are worried about how the emergence of digital will impact your business, or how you can use digital as an advantage over your competitors, we strongly encourage you to read this article.

We’ve answered the What, Why and How questions, and provided you with some really ‘helpful and practical’ tools for you to understand, plan, and begin your Digital Transformation and build your Digital Customer Experience and Digital Customer Journey.