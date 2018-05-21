Building and maintaining a ‘sporting’ culture

rev™ Sports Marketing works with a variety of sports clubs and professional athletes to provide specialised digital marketing services

Sports clubs and sports associations all across the world are facing the challenge of building a ‘culture’ within an increasingly diverse environment.

Cricket Australia was hauled over the coals following the recent ball-tampering scandal with claims that their governing body “had demonstrated no real willingness or desire to improve the culture within their organisation”.

Today’s club members come from different nationalities, age groups, dietary choices, value systems and behaviours, sexual orientation, and religious beliefs to name a few. One way to deal with the differences is to build a great culture within each club or association, which would serve as a unifying element. This will build a strong membership base, ensure club events and activities are well patronised, and help secure valuable sponsors for the club and/or players.

How to build and maintain a club culture

rev™ Sports Marketing works with a variety of sports clubs, players, and professional athletes to provide specialised digital marketing services.

rev™ Sales & Marketing Acceleration has created a free ‘building sports culture guide’ to help club management get a solid understanding of the subject.

Download the guide at this link.