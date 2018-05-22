Building a successful B2B Marketing & Sales Program

A business that sells its product or service to other businesses must have its B2B (business-to-business) marketing and sales program clearly focused on Lead Generation and Account Management.
Most B2B marketers (85%) prioritise the continuous generation of sales leads for their sales team. For the sales team, the key goals are customer retention and creating upsell opportunities.
Challenges of creating a B2B marketing and sales program
Challenge One for companies is to understand the differences between B2B marketing and B2C (business-to-consumer) marketing. The strategy, positioning message and engagement process are completely different, and need to be unique for the segment.
Challenge Two involves planning ahead all the components that are required for a successful B2B program. When this is not done prior to selling, very soon sales leads evaporate quickly as the vendor loses confidence.
rev™ Sales & Marketing Acceleration offers their expertise to companies on implementing a successful B2B marketing and sales program.
rev™ Sales & Marketing Acceleration’s tailored programs show you how to create the following key components of a successful B2B sales program:
- Developing your product/service and brand roadmap
- Building your ‘go-to-market’ campaign
- Developing sales engagement and conversion programs
- Constructing your sales toolkits
- Implementing sales training, coaching and ongoing mentoring
- Sales pipeline management
