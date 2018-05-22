Building a successful B2B Marketing & Sales Program

Most B2B marketers prioritise the continuous generation of sales leads for their sales team.

A business that sells its product or service to other businesses must have its B2B (business-to-business) marketing and sales program clearly focused on Lead Generation and Account Management.

Most B2B marketers (85%) prioritise the continuous generation of sales leads for their sales team. For the sales team, the key goals are customer retention and creating upsell opportunities.

Challenges of creating a B2B marketing and sales program

Challenge One for companies is to understand the differences between B2B marketing and B2C (business-to-consumer) marketing. The strategy, positioning message and engagement process are completely different, and need to be unique for the segment.

Challenge Two involves planning ahead all the components that are required for a successful B2B program. When this is not done prior to selling, very soon sales leads evaporate quickly as the vendor loses confidence.

rev™ Sales & Marketing Acceleration offers their expertise to companies on implementing a successful B2B marketing and sales program.

rev™ Sales & Marketing Acceleration’s tailored programs show you how to create the following key components of a successful B2B sales program:

Developing your product/service and brand roadmap

Building your ‘go-to-market’ campaign

Developing sales engagement and conversion programs

Constructing your sales toolkits

Implementing sales training, coaching and ongoing mentoring

Sales pipeline management

Need some help?

If you’re not getting the response that you expected from your B2B program, then let us take a look. rev™ is offering a free 30-minute business consult, which includes a documented review and improvement list.