Building a digital customer experience for business success

Digital Customer Experience (DSE) is the matrix of all digital interactions between a business and its customers.

DSE builds shopper 'contextual intelligence', which is used to optimise the customer's digital journey by providing them with personalised, tailored and compelling marketing content. In other words, it creates pre-defined digital customer journeys that persuade shoppers to purchase by providing them with relevant information and steps.

Modern-day shoppers have instant connection to digital channels that help them search, research and make purchases. Digital channels allow brand owners to connect and interact with their shoppers in many, varied ways.

This coming together of content and commerce has opened up new and exciting ways to acquire, engage, convert, and retain shoppers.

Optimised ‘digital customer experiences’ and personalised marketing content across multiple channels have now become crucial to business success.

Being able to support this omni-channel 'hyper-targeted' marketing environment with personalised content, technology, resources, and also knowledge of how to do it has created numerous challenges for business marketers.

Building hyper-targeted digital marketing

rev™ Sales & Marketing Acceleration helps companies implement fully integrated ‘digital experiences’ that encompass Digital Channel Marketing, Omni-Channel Commerce, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Voice Assisted Technologies to build contextual shopper insights.

rev™ can show you how to correctly plan and invest in hyper-targeted digital marketing and sales engagement programs.

