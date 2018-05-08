Are you sure about your branding?

Your brand is the face and voice of your business

A brand is not created overnight; it takes a lot of effort, time and money to develop a brand’s identity and strengthen it so that it becomes an invaluable part of your marketing and sales communications strategy. A successful brand represents a promise of trust and integrity to the customer.

Given how important correct branding is to the success of a company, a regular review of the brand message is essential to gauge its effectiveness. What you say about your brand is not always what people hear!

A review of your brand message will tell you, for instance, whether your logo is current, modern, and meaningful to your market, or if there’s any confusion about your company’s profile. You will also know if you are able to confidently state the value you provide, and whether you are delivering the right message in your campaigns.

Getting your brand right is critical to creating your company’s identity. Your brand is the face and voice of your business, and ultimately becomes the blueprint for all your marketing and sales campaigns.

Even established brands need to take the time to revisit the various components such as the logo, brand message and value proposition, keeping in mind the needs and expectations of their targeted customers.

The 4-Step Brand Review Process

1. Ensure your brand strategy is aligned with your business objectives.

2. Review and update your communication elements (logo, slogan, message and elevator pitch).

3. Refresh your marketing and sales tools (collateral, presentations, websites and social media profiles).

4. Create a brand message and communications plan (PR and marketing).

Need some help?

Often brand owners are too close to their brand to see a problem.

rev™ Sales & Marketing Acceleration offers an experienced team of marketing experts to help you refine your brand message and communications, logo, corporate style, and marketing and sales campaigns.

Prefer to have a go yourself?

Download our DIY rev™ Brand Strategy Development Guide.