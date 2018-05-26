Accelerate your speed-to-market process for new products

Product Development Workflow, also known as NPD Workflow or PLM Workflow enables faster and more accurate go-to-market programs.

Every brand manufacturer and supplier aims to achieve ‘Speed-to-Market’ for new products, a quality that gives them an advantage when competing for valuable and very limited retail shelf space.

Efficiencies in New Product Development (NPD), New Product Introduction (NPI), and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) give brand owners an innovation and sales advantage. These capabilities allow them to work with retail customers and consumers, with new products, services or offers and ultimately take control of the market sector ahead of their competitors.

Category Management, Consumer Shopping Process, and the Consumer Decision Process are techniques used to give brand owners the opportunity to educate and dominate the market.

NPD, NPI and PLM Speed to Market Benefits

More efficient business process with visibility and transparency through the entire NPD process;

Improved sales opportunities across more markets as well as better margins;

Strategic advantage with current and new customers;

Marketing, branding and education advantages with consumers.

Workflow for NPD – an essential automation process

A well-defined product development workflow process allows you to plan resources to achieve your NPD, NPI and PLM goals.

NPD Workflow leads to a more automated process that supports the visibility, control, and approval of product development or product maintenance. Automating your NPD, NPI and PLM programs ultimately allows you to sign off sooner on product development projects.

rev™ NPD Acceleration Workflow

Product Development Workflow tools delivered by specialist NPD, NPI and PLM agencies create streamlined and efficient business processes.

Product Development Workflow, also known as NPD Workflow or PLM Workflow enables faster and more accurate go-to-market programs. NPD ensures that product information is captured, reviewed and approved by the right people in the business.

rev™ NPD Acceleration Workflow is a Product Development Workflow solution developed specifically for the CPG and FMCG sectors to support the stage gate steps used for NPD, NPI and PLM.

rev™ NPD Acceleration Workflow combines cloud-based workflow tools with pre-built templates for Item Maintenance, Price Maintenance, NPD, and NPI.

Need more information?

Read the full article about product development workflow.

Or simply contact rev™ Sales & Marketing Acceleration on +61 3 9863 7444 or sales@retaile-v.com.au and we can arrange your NPD software demonstration and free NPD workflow software trial.