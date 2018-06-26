20 ways to grow your online sales

As the owner of an eCommerce store, you are constantly thinking about new strategies to bring new customers to your website. There are lots of things you can do to optimise your online conversion rate and achieve more sales.

Online purchases are influenced by 5 key factors:

SEO (Search Engine Optimisation)

Product offer and range

Marketing campaigns

Online store experience and functionality

Customer loyalty retargeting programs

Every business with online shopping stores will need to constantly make changes to improve their eCommerce performance. For instance, constantly updating your online store improves the customer shopping experience, which encourages return sales.

rev™ Sales & Marketing Acceleration has created a blog that lists 20 different ways you can enhance your eCommerce store.