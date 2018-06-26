Search
Home > 20 ways to grow your online sales

20 ways to grow your online sales

By rev™ Sales & Marketing Acceleration 26 June 2018
Supplier News
article image Constantly updating your online store improves the customer shopping experience

As the owner of an eCommerce store, you are constantly thinking about new strategies to bring new customers to your website. There are lots of things you can do to optimise your online conversion rate and achieve more sales.

Online purchases are influenced by 5 key factors:

  • SEO (Search Engine Optimisation)
  • Product offer and range
  • Marketing campaigns
  • Online store experience and functionality
  • Customer loyalty retargeting programs

Every business with online shopping stores will need to constantly make changes to improve their eCommerce performance. For instance, constantly updating your online store improves the customer shopping experience, which encourages return sales.

rev™ Sales & Marketing Acceleration has created a blog that lists 20 different ways you can enhance your eCommerce store.

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Ecommerce Marketing Ecommerce Solutions