10 step process to building your digital marketing program

“Where do I begin my digital marketing project?”

This is a question that rev™ Sales & Marketing Acceleration often hears from businesses. There’s no doubt a lot of information is available on the subject on the internet, but you can spend weeks reading and learning and still have no idea what it means or where to start when it comes to your specific business.

Even the team at rev™ Sales & Marketing hit this hurdle when they first began their digital marketing journey. A considerable amount of money and time was spent on online advertising, and it was a complete waste. This happened because the team never spent time on the overall strategy and plan, and no one told them where to start.

Robert Durrant of rev™ Sales & Marketing insisted upon documenting the team’s entire digital marketing journey. This document, titled ‘rev™ 10 Step Process to Implement Digital Marketing Guide’ is now available as a free download and lists the steps for you to build a digital marketing program for your business.

Key highlights of the free guide on digital marketing:

Building your digital sales and marketing strategy and plan;

Choosing the right technology, e.g., website design, social media and advertising platforms;

Planning your content and adverts, free adverts and swipefiles for core offers and tripwires;

Designing your sales funnels and sales engagement programs – getting the reporting and analysis right;

Glossary of terms.

Download a copy of the rev™ 10 Step Process to Implement Digital Marketing Guide.